Biocut Systems, Breakthrough Strategies to move to multi-tenant building planned in Muskego

Milwaukee-based Biocut Systems and Wauwatosa-based Breakthrough Strategies plan to move to a multi-tenant office and light industrial building planned in Muskego by Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp. An affiliate of Briohn has filed plans with the city to build the 79,639-square-foot building at the southwest corner of Moorland Road and Commerce Center Parkway in the Commerce Center East development, according to Muskego Plan Commission documents. Breakthrough Strategies recently changed its name and was originally known as STUCK , a business advisory firm created by the co-founders and former leaders of then New Berlin-based EMTEQ, which they grew from startup to a company with $100 million in annual revenues, and then sold in 2014 . Breakthrough Strategies will occupy 3,600 square feet of space in the Muskego building Biocut Systems will be the anchor tenant in the Muskego building and will occupy 34,750 square feet of space in the building. The company is currently located on the far northwest side of Milwaukee at 8219 W. Bradley Road, but needs more space, said company president Doug Melnikoff. “We are growing beyond our space currently,” he said. The company, which develops processes and tools for biosciences companies, would initially have 20 employees in Muskego, with plans to grow, Melnikoff said. BioCut is owned by STUCK Fund 1, an affiliate of STUCK (now known as Breakthrough Strategies), which acquired the company in 2017 . “The new building will be the world headquarters for Biocut Systems and we (Breakthrough Strategies) wanted to be close to them," said Jerry Jendusa, co-founder of Emteq and STUCK/Breakthrough Strategies.

The main purpose of the move to Muskego is for the expansion and growth for Biocut Systems, Jendusa said. The company plans to double in size from an employee and revenue standpoint over the next three years, he said.

As for Breakthrough Strategies, "we are outgrowing our space ... and we are investing in the (Muskego) building, as well as continuing to support our other advisory companies,” Jendusa said. For the remaining 41,289 square feet of space in the Muskego building, a short-term tenant is sought to occupy it for five to seven years, Jendusa said.