Beyond Vision names new CEO

Rob Buettner
has been promoted to become the new president and chief executive officer of West Allis-based nonprofit Beyond Vision
.
Buettner will succeed retiring Beyond Vision president and CEO Jim Kerlin
, who will step down on July 19.
For the past 11 years Buettner has served as the vice president of relationships and business services at Beyond Vision. Before that he worked for 11 years with Milwaukee-based Vision Forward Association
, an organization that provides services for people with visual impairments.
Beyond Vision was founded in 1903 to provide employment opportunities for people who are legally blind. The organization provides fulfillment, assembly, packaging and customer care services.
Buettner himself has experienced vision loss. Since he was 26 years old, Buettner has been legally blind from Stargardt Macular Dystrophy.
“I am very excited about the appointment of Rob to president and CEO,” said Beyond Vision board chair Mike Chew
. “I am confident that his leadership will continue the history of success for Beyond Vision and the growth in employment for people who are blind or visually impaired.”
Since Kerlin announced his retirement in February, Beyond Vision engaged Chicago-based executive search firm Kittleman & Assoc. to conduct a search for his replacement.
“It’s been my honor to carry the torch of leading Beyond Vision for 17 years. I couldn’t be happier than to pass it along to Rob,” Kerlin said. “He’s the right person to guide Beyond Vision to the next level of growth.”