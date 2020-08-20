Beverly Hills investor pays $16 million for 239-unit apartment property in Milwaukee

An investment group based in Beverly Hills, California has acquired the 239-unit Windsor Court Apartments in the King Park neighborhood on Milwaukee’s near west side for $15.95 million, according to state records.

The apartment buildings are located on the block bordered by West Highland Avenue, North 20th Street, West Juneau Avenue and North 18th Street. According to state records, they were purchased this week by Windsor Court Investors LLC, an affiliate of Beverly Hills-based Stonebridge Global Partners LLC.

According to its website, Stonebridge acquires and manages real estate for its managing partners, Eli Mizrahie and Foo Katan, and their family members. It focuses on Section 8 multi-family housing projects in areas with “improving demographics and fundamentals in secondary and tertiary markets across the East Coast, South East and (Midwest).”

It also owns the 72-unit Primrose Apartments in Neenah and lists Midwestern properties in Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, and other regions of the U.S.

When reached by phone, Stonebridge declined to comment on the transaction.

The seller is Windsor Court Apartments LLC, an affiliate of Oregon, Wisconsin-based affordable-housing developer Gorman & Co. A representative of Gorman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

