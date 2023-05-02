Betty Brinn Children’s Museum seeking new leader, and new location

Brian King plans to step down from his role as the chief executive officer of Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in Milwaukee, once a new CEO is in place.
Meanwhile, the museum announced that it is seeking a new location and that King will lead and support the museum’s new site selection and development process “for as long as it makes sense for the organization.”
“It has been an honor to lead Betty Brinn Children’s Museum over the last three-and-a-half years, as we made major advancements for the museum,” said King. “As we look to the next chapter and all that’s ahead – including a new location – I believe it’s the right time to transition this position to a new leader.”
The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum board is launching a local and national search for King’s replacement, working with Mindy Price at Leading Transitions. The search will be led by a committee from the board and chaired by board member Greg Nickerson. The committee will begin its search in the coming weeks, with plans to have a successor in place before the end of the year.
“Brian’s leadership and vision have guided Betty Brinn through one of the most difficult chapters in the museum's history while our doors were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Laura Orr, Betty Brinn Children’s Museum board chair. “With Brian's leadership, the museum emerged far stronger, with an exceptional senior team, a refocused educational mission and record attendance and revenue. We are grateful for his continued contributions during this transition.”
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum says it had record attendance in the first quarter of 2023 and record revenue in 2022.
In 2020, the Milwaukee Public Museum and Betty Brinn Children’s Museum announced plans to co-locate in a new facility. The plans called for Betty Brinn to occupy 33,000 square feet specifically designed for the children’s museum within the planned new Milwaukee Public Museum. Last year, citing changes in its budget, Betty Brinn Children’s Museum dropped out of those plans and Milwaukee Public Museum moved forward with plans for its new facility.
In April of 2022, when it announced that it was dropping out of the plans to co-locate with MPM, Betty Brinn Children’s Museum said it would remain at its current location in the O’Donnell Park complex in downtown Milwaukee while it considers other options. The museum has been in its current home for 27 years. Leaders have previously said it is too small for the museum’s needs.
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum recently retained Colliers International to lead the search for its new location in partnership with a task force created by the museum’s board of directors. The task force includes King, members of the BBCM board and representatives from other Milwaukee community organizations.