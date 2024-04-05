Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Better Cowork closing after selling properties to Bear Real Estate

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Better Cowork's Pewaukee location. Image from LoopNet
Last updated

Brookfield-based Better Cowork, a company that converted vacant commercial buildings into coworking office space, is shutting down, according to a LinkedIn post from a Better Cowork representative. This comes after all three of Better Cowork’s properties, all in Waukesha County, were sold to other entities. “Although brief, this adventure has been incredibly rewarding,” Better Cowork community

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY APRIL 15TH & SAVE