Bestselling author Renée Mauborgne to appear on 21st Century Business Forum

Renée Mauborgne, co-author of bestselling business strategy books Blue Ocean Strategy and Blue Ocean Shift, will appear on the next episode of the 21st Century Business Forum, presented by BizTimes Media.

The 21st Century Business Forum shares critical strategic insights for planning your company’s future. It is hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon.

The episode with Mauborgne will be broadcast on Wednesday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Registration is free.

Mauborgne is The INSEAD distinguished fellow and a professor of strategy at INSEAD, the world’s second largest business school.

She is also co-director of the INSEAD Blue Ocean Strategy Institute.

In 2019, Mauborgne, along with her colleague W. Chan Kim, was named the Most Influential Management Thinker in the World by Thinkers50. She is the first woman ever to occupy the No. 1 position on the Thinkers50 list of global thought leaders.

She and Kim are the co-authors of The New York Times and No. 1 Wall Street Journal best seller, Blue Ocean Shift and the international bestseller Blue Ocean Strategy, which has sold over 4 million copies, is published in a record-breaking 46 languages and is recognized as one of the most iconic and impactful strategy books ever written.

Mauborgne served on President Barack Obama’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities for the president’s two terms. She is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards such as the Nobels Colloquia Prize for Leadership on Business and Economic Thinking, the Carl S. Sloane Award for Excellence, the Leadership Hall of Fame by Fast Company, the Eldridge Haynes Prize awarded by the Academy of International Business and the World’s 50 Best Business School Professors by Fortune.com.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a line-up of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, with Gordon interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by BizTimes Media and is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group.