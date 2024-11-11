Bernie’s Book Bank names executive director of Milwaukee branch

Bernie’s Book Bank, a Lake Bluff, Illinois-based nonprofit, has named Jenna Renno as the first executive director of Bernie’s Book Bank Greater Milwaukee.

This leadership announcement signals the nonprofit’s plans to further expand beyond the Chicago area, according to its Monday news release. Through Title I schools and early childhood education programs, Bernie’s Book Bank sends eight free books each year to children in sixth grade and below. In Wisconsin, BBB currently serves Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties.

Renno will work to establish a Bernie’s Book Bank facility in Milwaukee to be operational by the end of 2025, according to the news release. The organization also looks to serve about 96,000 children in the greater Milwaukee area by the end of 2026. BBB recently partnered with Milwaukee Public Schools to conduct a five-year trial seeking to determine the success of its book ownership program.

Renno will collaborate with BBB’s Greater Milwaukee Task Force, a team comprised of members of the business community who are also working to increase book ownership among Milwaukee children.

Renno has worked with fundraising teams at Milwaukee Film, Radio Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. As the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s director of business development, Renno managed a corporate partnership with Harley-Davidson Motor Company, according to the news release.

“I am thrilled to join Bernie’s Book Bank and lead the expansion efforts in Greater Milwaukee,” Renno said. “I truly believe that increased book ownership is the foundation for academic success and will lead to new opportunities for children in our community. I look forward to using my diverse skill set as we bring this important and effective organization to Greater Milwaukee.”