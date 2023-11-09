Ben & Jerry’s plans ice cream shop in Third Ward

By
-

Ben & Jerry’s is planning to open its first Milwaukee-area ice cream shop in the city’s Historic Third Ward. The Vermont-based ice cream producer will occupy the first floor retail space at 203 N. Broadway, according to permits filed with the city on Thursday. Permits say that the space will be used as a restaurant.

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display