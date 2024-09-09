Behind the Scenes: Source TEN

At a shoot with Source TEN, a Milwaukee video production company, every detail matters. The late July shoot was for a higher education video series, and the Source TEN team has it all scheduled – scene by scene, shot by shot. Backpacks are stuffed with hoodies and books to give the classroom setting a more

At a shoot with Source TEN, a Milwaukee video production company, every detail matters. The late July shoot was for a higher education video series, and the Source TEN team has it all scheduled – scene by scene, shot by shot. Backpacks are stuffed with hoodies and books to give the classroom setting a more realistic look; extras playing students are shuffled around to make sure not too many black shirts are clustered on one side of the set. Sandra Dempsey founded Source TEN in 2019 after leaving a job at a Spanish-language television station and seeing a market for Spanish speakers in the Milwaukee area that were often missed by advertisers and other content creators. The company works with businesses, organizations and nonprofits to create videos for product marketing, corporate videos and TV commercials, among others. “Content creation is magical,” Dempsey said. “It’s literally making something that didn’t exist. I love it.” [gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="596668,596669,596670,596671"]