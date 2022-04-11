Behind the scenes: Milwaukee Public Museum

Tucked away inside Milwaukee Public Museum’s 400,000-square-foot building – behind the “Streets of Old Milwaukee,” the Puelicher Butterfly Garden and displays of ancient artifacts and life-size dioramas – staff and researchers are hard at work…

Tucked away inside Milwaukee Public Museum’s 400,000-square-foot building – behind the “Streets of Old Milwaukee,” the Puelicher Butterfly Garden and displays of ancient artifacts and life-size dioramas – staff and researchers are hard at work keeping Wisconsin’s natural history alive.

In a lab on the fourth floor, postdoctoral research fellow Nick Dowdy extracts DNA from tiger moths. Meanwhile, collection and digitization manager Alyssa Caywood is overseeing a years-long effort to create a digital record of all 4 million objects across MPM’s collections. Taking inventory is especially crucial as the MPM prepares to move into a new facility in 2026.

“It’s going to be a huge process, with a lot of moving wheels. That’s going to need a lot of detail-oriented people who are invested in dotting i’s and crossing t’s in order to just make sure that things move safely from here to there,” said Caywood.