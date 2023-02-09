Bed Bath & Beyond to close four more Wisconsin stores

New Jersey-based retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. this week announced plans to close another 149 stores, including four stores in Wisconsin.

That comes after announcing in December plans to close dozens of stores, including its store in Mequon.

The Wisconsin stores that the company plans to close now include:

Grand Chute, 4721 W. Grande Market Drive

Kenosha, 7450 Green Bay Road

Madison, 4275 Lien Road

Mequon, 11110 N. Port Washington Road

Wausau, 3575 Rib Mountain Drive

Bed Bath & Beyond still has three stores in Wisconsin in Greendale, Green Bay and Madison.

The struggling retailer once had more than 1,500 stores but now has about 760 and with its store closing plans is reducing its store count to about 360, according to a CNN report.