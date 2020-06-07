Notable Women in Construction and Design: Becky Severson

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Number of years working in your current industry: 22

Number of years with your current company/firm: 20

Undergrad degree/university: BS, Architectural Engineering, Milwaukee School of Engineering

Graduate degree/university: N/A

As Gilbane Building Company’s corporate director of safety, Becky Severson is responsible for directing the company’s construction safety program. In this role, Becky works collaboratively with Gilbane’s business units and operations teams to ensure safety is always a top priority, utilizing techniques, training and technology to reduce risks and eliminate accidents.

Previously, Severson was the regional safety manager for Gilbane’s Midwest division.

“In this role, she was integral to implementing the company’s commitment to Gilbane Cares, an incident and injury-free approach to safety that has changed the company’s culture,” said Fred Wenger, a sales and marketing specialist for Gilbane. “Gilbane Cares is a safety philosophy built on the belief that everyone on a Gilbane project is a member of our family and deserves to go home safely at the end of the day.”

Becky retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard having served as a medical group commander and a bioenvironmental engineer focused on occupational safety and industrial hygiene programs. From officers across the country, she was named the Air National Guard Biomedical Specialist Field Grade Officer of the Year in 2015.

Additionally, she is an active member of the American Society of Safety Professionals, having served as her chapter’s president and Women in Safety Excellence chair and participates in two ANSI standard subgroups.