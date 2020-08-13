Beaver Lake home sold for $3.1 million

A home on Beaver Lake in the village of Chenequa has been sold for $3.1 million, according to state records.

The 3,500-square-foot farmhouse-style home sits on four acres and comes with 142 feet of lake frontage, according to online listings. It was built in 1950, has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms, and a three-car garage. The property also has an expansive lawn, small barn with two horse stalls and a shed.

It was purchased by the Patrick J. English Irrevocable Trust. The sellers were the Marjory P. Yewer Survivor’s Trust and Yewer Family Trust. English is chairman, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Management Inc.

The property has an assessed value of roughly $2.02 million, according to Waukesha County records.

The home was listed by Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country.