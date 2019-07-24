Beaver Lake home sold for $1.8 million

Located in the Village of Chenequa

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Image from Realtor.com

A home along Beaver Lake in the Village of Chenequa has been sold for $1.8 million, according to state records.

The 3,602-square-foot home, located on a 2.7-acre site on Thompson Lane, has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to Realtor.com.

The property has an assessed value of $1.7 million, according to Waukesha County records.

It was sold by William and Marijane Halquist of Scottsdale, Arizona to Shorewood-based Thompson Lane LLC, according to state records. William Halquist is the owner of Sussex-based Halquist Stone.

Get our email updates

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People