Beaver Lake home sold for $1.8 million

Located in the Village of Chenequa

A home along Beaver Lake in the Village of Chenequa has been sold for $1.8 million, according to state records.

The 3,602-square-foot home, located on a 2.7-acre site on Thompson Lane, has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to Realtor.com.

The property has an assessed value of $1.7 million, according to Waukesha County records.

It was sold by William and Marijane Halquist of Scottsdale, Arizona to Shorewood-based Thompson Lane LLC, according to state records. William Halquist is the owner of Sussex-based Halquist Stone.