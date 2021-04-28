Bear Development scores affordable housing tax credits for one major Milwaukee project, but misses out on another

WHEDA announced $35.1 million in tax credit awards this week

By
Alex Zank
-
Proposed Filer & Stowell redevelopment in Bay View. Rendering courtesy of Bear Development
Kenosha-based Bear Development scored affordable housing tax credits for one major Milwaukee housing project, but missed out on credits for another one it is planning in Bay View. The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

