Bars & Recreation affiliate buys former CasTech Inc. building in West Allis

An affiliate of Milwaukee-basedhas purchased the former CasTech Inc. building at 6325 W. National Ave. in West Allis. 6325 Mithli LLC bought the vacant commercial property for $350,000 from TNT Robinette LLC, which is registered to Todd Robinette of Milwaukee, according to state records. The buyer (6325 Mithli LLC) is registered to Marla Poytinger, co-owner of Bars & Recreation. The business operates a line of immersive activity bars in the Milwaukee area, including AXE MKE, NorthSouth Club, Splash Studio, Nine Below, Head Space Trivia and Amped. Poytinger declined to comment on her plans for the West Allis building., principal at Mid-America Real Estate Wisconsin LLC represented the buyer in the transaction.

CasTech Inc., a freight shipping and trucking company, closed its West Allis facility in 2019, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.