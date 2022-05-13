Bars & Recreation affiliate buys former CasTech Inc. building in West Allis

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
6325 W. National Ave. in West Allis. Photo by Google
An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Bars & Recreation has purchased the former CasTech Inc. building at 6325 W. National Ave. in West Allis. 6325 Mithli LLC bought the vacant commercial property for $350,000 from TNT Robinette…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display