Barrett Lo’s Southridge redevelopment plans get village approval

Our past efforts have led to many developments and redevelopments in the mall area

90-unit Berkshire Greendale senior housing complex on Grange Avenue; the remodel of a former Kohl's grocery store into a Bed, Bath & Beyond store; c

onversion of the former Younkers department store into a Macy's store;

$65 million interior-exterior renovation of Southridge Mall; and the

redevelopment of the mall's former Sears store into

a new Dick’s Sporting Goods Store, Golf Galaxy, TJ Maxx, and Round 1 Bowling and Amusement Complex.

"The village has always looked for ways to improve the Southridge Mall area and the 76th Street Business Corridor. We will continue to work with property owners in the mall area to continue the effort that led to the revitalization of the Southridge Mall area.," according to the release. Those projects include theThis news comes as Southridge isfollowing a signed agreement between the mall’s owner, Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group , and its lender, JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2014-C19. The property, excluding the Boston Store site, is set to go into foreclosure and be sold through a public auction conducted by the Milwaukee County Sheriff.