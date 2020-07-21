Bank First remodels downtown Cedarburg branch

Bank First’s branch in downtown Cedarburg has been remodeled and is set to reopen on Monday, July 27, the bank announced today.

The 4,800 square-foot space was renovated to reflect other First Bank branches while also emulating the historic and artistic aspect of Cedarburg’s downtown district, said Bank First chief executive officer Mike Molepske.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the Cedarburg project.” Molepske said. “Cedarburg is a beautiful community, rich in history.”

Bank First’s Cedarburg branch is one of four locations added after Bank First’s operator, Bank First National Corp., acquired Cedarburg-based Partnership Community Bancshares Inc. in 2019 in a $41 million stock and cash deal.

Manitowoc-based Bank First is also a 30 percent owner of Port Washington-based insurance firm Ansay & Associates, and a 49.8 percent owner of bank data and technology service provider UFS LLC.

Bank First has 23 branches throughout Wisconsin. The bank has approximately $2.2 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in total deposits, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.