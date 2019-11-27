Badger Alloys expands campus along West State Street

Milwaukee-based Badger Alloys Inc. has expanded its campus to the east of its headquarters at 5120 W. State St.

The full-service castings manufacturer bought five adjacent properties in recent years for more than $2.1 million in total. The properties include buildings at 5050 and 5070 W. State St. and two houses and a lot along North 50th Place.

“We have invested in the growth and development of a foundry campus to address our customers’ evolving needs into the future,” said Rob Cowen, chief executive officer and president of Badger Alloys.

The additional space allows the company to bring all of its operations to a single location. The company moved its pattern shop from West Allis to the 5050 W. State St. location in September and is in the process of remodeling the front office space of that building.

“The close proximity of our three operations streamlines the entire process and facilitates seamless collaboration between our patternmakers, foundry employees and machinists,” Cowen said.

Badger Alloys expects the single-campus to improve efficiency, speed and capacity to meet increased customer demand. The company said it had its best booking period in five years from July 2018 to July 2019.

“As we focus on next-generation manufacturing, this additional space will also allow us to expand our capabilities through new technologies,” Cowen said. “Our customers are looking for accuracy and speed without sacrificing quality. The development of our collaborative campus allows us to give them that.”

The company currently has 130 employees and plans to increase overall staff as it expands into the new space in the coming years.