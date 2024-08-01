Bader Rutter names new CEO

Milwaukee-based advertising and marketing agencyannounced thathas been named its new chief executive officer. Jordan becomes the fourth CEO in the firm’s 50-year history. He has more than two decades of experience in business and marketing strategy. Jordan served as president of Bader Rutter from 2022 to 2024 and before that served as the firm’s chief growth officer. “I have an unrelenting drive and passion to find unique, future-looking solutions to the biggest problems,” Jordan said. “We don’t necessarily consider ourselves a B2B shop; we’re a business-to-people shop. Discovering new ways to create the most captivating and effective work while being obsessed with our clients’ business – that’s how we address the shifting industry landscape in front of us.” He succeeds, who will remain chairman of the firm’s board of directors. “David is a dynamic, bold leader with a vision for the future of Bader Rutter and the B2B marketing industry,” Young said. “He fundamentally believes that the creation of the best work starts with profound business knowledge and that Bader Ruter is uniquely positioned to connect business strategy with human insight and creativity to drive client success in a quickly shifting B2B marketing industry.” “We have the healthiest, most diverse client portfolio in our history with more than $200 billion in market cap due to our driven, talented team and David’s strategic guidance and leadership,” Young said. “Today, we represent a client roster spanning agriculture, food, pet car and manufacturing. The agency is in highly capable hands as we move in the future.”