Bader Rutter names chief collaboration officer

Milwaukee-based advertising and marketing agency Milwaukee-based advertising and marketing agency Bader Rutter today announced that Allison Madell has been named chief collaboration officer, a new role for the firm. "As an independent agency, we're able to nimbly flex to best address today's opportunities and challenges," said Bader Rutter chief executive officer Jeff Young. "When considering the new challenges of connecting in a hybrid or remote workforce, we see this role as imperative. Appointing Allison Madell to chief collaboration officer shows we recognize the way we work is evolving and demonstrates our commitment to supporting our employees and clients in fostering inspired and impactful thinking." "Effective collaboration drives ideas, innovative thinking and business growth," Madell said. "Discipline mingling and information sharing leads to a magic chemistry that results in more expansive thinking. Amazing work becomes easier to produce and everyone wins." Madell most recently served as executive vice president of public relations and content at Bader Rutter. In her new role, she will continue to lead the public relations team. Prior to joining Bader Rutter, Madell was an executive vice president at Weber Shandwick, focusing on global client experience.