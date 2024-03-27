Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii to open location in Lake Geneva

Colorado-based Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii announced today that it plans to open a location in Lake Geneva in 2025. An exact location was not disclosed. A representative for Bad Ass Coffee couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The Lake Geneva location is part of a larger multi-unit agreement with Marquee Coffee LLC that was originally for Florida, but is now expanding to other states. Marquee Coffee is a group of business partners from Naples, Florida and Chicago, IL. The group signed a deal with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii in 2022 to bring 20 stores to southwest Florida, which was revised in 2023 to include select markets where Chicagoans travel and own second homes, such as Lake Geneva.

“Expanding in the Midwest allows us to bring our ‘ohana close to home and to where Chicagoans love to spend time,” said Ardel McKenna of Marquee Coffee, LLC. ‘Bad Ass Coffee is one in a million, and I’ve fallen in love with the product – and now more Midwest locals can experience the same Aloha spirit and products that we have.”

The news of Bad Ass Coffee’s Wisconsin debut comes on the heels of several multi-unit development agreements in Las Vegas and the greater Phoenix-area.

“Ardel and his team’s dedication to the brand and excitement in expanding across the country is exactly what we look for in franchise partners,” said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “As we expand our brand presence in the Midwest, his industry expertise will help Bad Ass Coffee live out its mission of delivering quality customer experience while honoring our Hawaiian heritage. I have no doubt that the Lake Geneva location will succeed with the Marquee Coffee group at its helm.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989. It now has 30-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development.