Aurora Health Care officials on Friday celebrated the opening of the system’s new $55.5 million outpatient surgery center in the 84South mixed-used development in Greenfield.

Aurora Health Center at 84South, located at 9000 W. Sura Lane, will open to patients Monday.

The five-story, 130,000-square-foot facility is now the central location for Aurora Children’s Health services, including specialties in pediatric cardiology, urology, allergy, dermatology, ENT, neuro psychology and radiology.

“With this center opening, Aurora Children’s Health will be able to offer more comprehensive pediatric services, and in one easy-to-access central location,” said Dr. Kevin Dahlman, medical director of Aurora Children’s Health. “Parents will be able to see a pediatrician and receive any needed specialty care in this wonderful new building.”

The facility also houses Aurora’s sports health services, including its first outpatient surgery center in the Milwaukee area, along with a pediatric sports health gym, adult gym and classroom space.

Aurora Health Center at 84South will also provide midwifery services, including general health education, family planning and obstetrical care.

Announced in 2017, the center is modeled after Aurora BayCare in Green Bay and the recently opened Six Points clinic in West Allis, which allow patients to receive a badge upon check-in and head to a private room to avoid public waiting rooms. It also features real-time location technology to show physicians and staff when patients arrive and where they are.

“The design of these new facilities, including 84South, allows patients to receive care in the most efficient way,” said Steve Francaviglia, president of Aurora Health Care’s Greater Milwaukee South patient service area. “The joining of building design, technology and improved processes represent the leading edge of health care and Aurora is proud to offer it for our patients and this community.”

The building is home to eight surgical suites, two pain management procedure rooms, four GI suites and two outpatient interventional radiology suites.