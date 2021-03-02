Aurora Medical Center in Grafton to expand

Aurora Medical Center in Grafton plans to add a 16-bed unit on the western end of the campus. The expansion will create an 8,000-square-foot modular medical observation unit, located between the existing patient tower and…

Aurora Medical Center in Grafton plans to add a 16-bed unit on the western end of the campus. The expansion will create an 8,000-square-foot modular medical observation unit, located between the existing patient tower and diagnostic treatment areas of the hospital. The medical center plans to add around 24 employees as a result of the expansion. The center, located at 975 Port Washington Road, currently has 132 patient beds. Aurora Health Care has selected a modular build for the new unit, saying it reduces waste because the unit is produced in a controlled factory setting and on a shorter construction timeline. The new unit is expected to open in the summer. “This expansion will allow us to increase our capacity quickly and underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Aurora Medical Center in Grafton president Michelle Blakely. “We are grateful to the Village of Grafton Board for approving this expansion so we can increase our ability to provide safe, high-quality, compassionate care to help our community live well.” The medical center currently provides a range of services including cardiac care, orthopedics, minimally invasive and traditional surgical services, emergency care and neuroscience, and includes a Level II neonatal intensive care unit.