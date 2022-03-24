AT&T looking to fill 100 job openings in Milwaukee area

90% of positions are in-person

AT&T says it wants to hire more than 100 employees in the Milwaukee area.

Local full- and part-time job openings at the Dallas-based telecommunications company include customer service specialists; retail and in-home sales; installation and premise specialists; construction and engineer management; and technical, retail and sales management, according to a news release.

Almost all open positions, or about 90%, are in-person jobs, a company spokesperson said in an email.

Many positions include a $3,000 signing bonus. Job seekers can find more information and apply online through AT&T’s website.

The company declined to disclose its current employee count for the Milwaukee market. AT&T has nearly 25 retail locations across southeastern Wisconsin, according to its website.

