Cudahy | Founded: 2019 Industry: Shipping and logistics Employees: 25 | 2023 projected sales: $8 million Atomix Logistics provides e-commerce fulfillment and inventory management services to more than 100 online brands to lower third-party logistics costs. What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth? Austin Kreinz, founder and chief executive officer: “We have

Cudahy | Founded: 2019 Industry: Shipping and logistics Employees: 25 | 2023 projected sales: $8 million

Atomix Logistics provides e-commerce fulfillment and inventory management services to more than 100 online brands to lower third-party logistics costs.

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

Austin Kreinz, founder and chief executive officer: “We have to build out our warehouse infrastructure to support our clients, but physical and financial constraints make it challenging. As we continue to grow (we’ve already moved three times), we need enough space to accommodate our needs. However, as a bootstrapped company, we don’t have the luxury of buying or renting massive facilities that exceed 250,000 square feet. We have to balance the cash flow of increased rent and moving expenses with our ability to effectively support our clients’ growth.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Team up with emerging brands and grow together. While many 3PLs only partner with established companies for fear of brands going bust, we take a different approach at Atomix. We partner with these brands early on to support their growth and success.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Just get started. I’ve heard from people numerous times that they hesitate or refuse to start something whether it’s related to business or personal matters because they worry too much about the what ifs.”