Atomix Logistics doubling size with move to new Cudahy facility

Atomix Logistics' new headquarters at 5235 International Drive in Cudahy. Submitted photo.

Milwaukee-based Atomix Logistics, an e-commerce fulfillment company working with emerging consumer brands, is moving its operations from the city’s Near West Side to Cudahy as it expands. The company has been using 30,000 square feet of space at its Milwaukee headquarters at 2203 W. Michigan St. When Atomix Logistics first moved to the Near West

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

