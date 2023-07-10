Atomix Logistics doubling size with move to new Cudahy facility

Milwaukee-based Atomix Logistics
, an e-commerce fulfillment company working with emerging consumer brands, is moving its operations from the city’s Near West Side to Cudahy as it expands.
The company has been using 30,000 square feet of space at its Milwaukee headquarters at 2203 W. Michigan St.
When Atomix Logistics first moved to the Near West Side
, the company was using 5,000 square feet of space. The company’s new headquarters, at 5235 International Drive in Cudahy, is 60,000 square feet.
The newly acquired space will support Atomix Logistics’ pod fulfillment model. With expanded storage capacity and optimized workflow processes, the building will allow the company to implement a “warehouse in a warehouse” concept.
This concept assigns dedicated teams to individual pods, or “micro-warehouses,” leading to shortened processing times, heightened accuracy, and more flexibility to cater to the specific requirements of each client.
Austin Kreinz
, founder and chief executive officer of Atomix Logistics, said it became apparent in the middle of 2022 that the company was quickly outgrowing its footprint in Milwaukee. While e-commerce as an industry has continued to grow, Kreinz said that hasn't been the driving force for Atomix Logistics' growth. He attributes the company’s growth to fine tuning its business model.
“We really figured out what we were selling and our market,” said Kreinz. “We brought on our COO at the beginning of 2021. Leadership and management were big pieces and then finding the right customers to surround that.”
About 30% of the company’s 120 customers are headquartered internationally. One of Atomix Logistics’ customers is New York City-based Stakt, a yoga mat company that’s appeared on the TV show Shark Tank. The company also ships product for Los Angeles-based Alice Mushrooms, a company that sells mushroom supplements, and the Australian cosmetics company Brow Code.
“When it comes to our brands, the way I define it is if they’re emerging consumer brands,” said Kreinz.
He expects the Atomic Logistics team to be fully moved into the new Cudahy headquarters by the middle of the month. After the move, the company expects to reach 60 employees by the end of the year. Currently, Atomix Logistics employs more than 30 people.
The company is also eyeing further future growth with the addition of a West Coast facility, projected to open by the end of the year.
The new West Coast facility could either be in Las Vegas or Phoenix with the goal of reducing shipping times for customers in that region.
Atomix Logistics was founded in 2019 by Kreinz, who had spent several years as a financial analyst covering the consumer retail industry in New York City and time as a sales and growth manager at State & Liberty, an early stage e-commerce brand. He noticed a significant gap in the market between legacy third-party logistics companies and large-scale, technology-focused startups, and he wanted to fill that gap.