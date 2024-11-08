Atomic Wings to open 15 Wisconsin locations

Maryland-based chicken wing restaurant franchise Atomic Wings announced that it plans to open up to 15 Wisconsin locations during the next five years, primarily in the Milwaukee and Madison areas.

“Wisconsin is a great place for Atomic Wings to grow,” said Michael Domico, vice president of development. “Greater Milwaukee and Madison, with their vibrant communities and the active university scene in Madison, are perfect spots for our brand. We’re looking for a highly qualified area representative with previous restaurant franchising experience, who will work to build out Atomic Wing’s presence with franchisees in Wisconsin.”

The company didn’t name specific locations that it plans to open in Wisconsin.

Created in 1989, Atomic Wings has 33 locations throughout the U.S.

“Atomic Wings’ expansion in the Midwest has been very rewarding, and Wisconsin and Michigan are the final pieces to complete our growth strategy in the region,” said Domico. “The demand for quality wings and a casual dining experience with a modern twist has never been higher, and we’re thrilled to bring that to Wisconsin’s communities.”