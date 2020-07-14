Athletico Physical Therapy opens Delafield location

Oak Brook, Illinois-based Athletico Physical Therapy on Monday opened a new location at 2990 Golf Court in Delafield.

Athletico provides orthopedic rehabilitation services. It has more than 500 locations in 12 states, including 28 locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

“I’m looking forward to fostering relationships with people in this community” said Cody Moldenhauer, clinic manager of Athletico Delafield. “I love all of the interesting stories patients share. It helps me as their physical therapist create a connection, build trust and help them feel at ease in our clinic. We want people to enjoy their experience, feel better and get back to doing their regular activities.”

Athletico says it has taken several measures to keep patients and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and “appropriate distancing” between patients during treatment sessions.

In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Delafield clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options in which patients can connect with a physical or occupational therapist through an online video chat.