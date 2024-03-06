Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Technology

Astronautics helping FAA train AI model to identify cyberattacks

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Astronautics' corporate headquarters in Oak Creek. Image courtesy of Astronautics.
Last updated

Oak Creek-based Astronautics Corporation of America has been awarded a phase one cybersecurity research contract from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that will allow the company to identify and categorize several sets of data that will eventually be used to train an artificial intelligence model being developed by the FAA. The FAA hopes to use

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee