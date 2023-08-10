Associated Bank to close six branches, including five in Wisconsin

Green Bay-based Associated Bank informed customers this week that it plans to close six of its branches, including five in Wisconsin and one in Chicago. They will be closed on Nov. 17.

The branches that will be closed include:

2001 S. Webster Ave., Allouez

2815 S. Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee

300 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago

3847 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee

717 Main St., Menomonie

5987 County Highway W, Manitowish Waters

Associated Bank has more than 200 branch locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

Associated Bank spokesperson Jennifer Kaminski said the branch closures announced this week “align with an industry-wide trend, which includes consumers adaption to digital banking, a smaller branch footprint and lower frequency of walk-in traffic. Associated will work with impacted colleagues to find a new role within the company, where positions are available. The analysis of branch locations, their transaction trends and strategic fit, is an ongoing process at Associated and throughout the banking industry. These consolidations reflect a recent evaluation of our retail footprint to ensure our network is ideally positioned for future success, especially as it pertains to evolving customer banking preferences and the changing regulatory and competitive environment.”