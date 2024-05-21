On my Nightstand: Sarah Fierek

Sarah Fierek Fund development, Center for Veterans Issues Founder, We Fund Visions | Illustrious Creative Works Sarah Fierek, who’s built a career as a singer, songwriter and fundraiser for nonprofits, recently finished the book “Maktub” by Paulo Coelho. Published in March as an “inspirational companion” to Coelho’s 1988 classic “The Alchemist,” the book is a collection of stories and parables on the human experience, gathered from the author’s daily column also called Maktub, an Arabic word meaning “it is written.” Fierek was introduced to Coelho’s work years ago by one of her favorite visionaries, Pharrell Williams. She had signed up for a subscription service in which Williams would send his own creations or content that inspired him. One of those items was “The Alchemist.” Since then, Fierek has read almost all of Coelho’s books. “They have provided me with profound insights and reminders of the power of listening to the universe, trusting the process in the connections you make in life and following through with the opportunities and adventures we experience on our journey in life,” she said. [caption id="attachment_590683" align="alignnone" width="300"]“Maktub”By Paulo Coelho[/caption]