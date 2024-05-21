Public Record: Southeast Wisconsin’s top paid public company CEOs

Most of the chief executive officers of public companies in southeastern Wisconsin saw their total compensation rise in 2023, according to a BizTimes Milwaukee analysis of securities filings.
Of the 34 companies included in the review, 21 increased their total pay. The average total compensation among the group was up 5% to $7.1 million and the median compensation climbed 9% to $6.1 million. Total compensation for the group was up 8% to $243 million.
A total of seven CEOs topped $10 million in total pay, led by Fiserv’s Frank Bisignano at nearly $28 million. In many cases, compensation is primarily made up of stock options and other incentive-related pay. For two-thirds of the CEOs in the region, base salary was 20% or less of total compensation. Harley-Davidson’s Jochen Zeitz had the highest base salary at almost $1.95 million. In total, 15 local CEOs had base salaries topping $1 million.
|
Name
|
Company
|
Base Salary ($)
|
Total
Compensation ($)
|
Frank Bisignano
|
Fiserv
|
1,400,000
|
27,943,757
|
Blake Moret
|
Rockwell Automation
|
1,198,817
|
16,765,020
|
George Oliver
|
Johnson Controls
|
1,500,000
|
15,882,646
|
Jonas Prising
|
ManpowerGroup
|
1,300,000
|
12,712,353
|
Jochen Zeitz
|
Harley-Davidson
|
1,948,000
|
11,953,280
|
Louis Pinkham
|
Regal Rexnord
|
1,119,493
|
11,805,489
|
Nicholas Pinchuk
|
Snap-On
|
1,142,473
|
10,574,757
|
Todd Adams
|
Zurn Elkay
|
1,005,000
|
9,905,918
|
Paul Sternlieb
|
Enerpac Tool Group
|
774,519
|
9,608,505
|
Scott Lauber
|
WEC Energy Group
|
1,085,199
|
9,230,552
|
Thomas Kingsbury
|
Kohl's Corp.
|
1,475,000
|
8,962,889
|
Kevin Wheeler
|
A.O. Smith
|
1,076,500
|
8,756,656
|
Joel Quadracci
|
Quad
|
1,087,371
|
8,510,486
|
Timothy Mattke
|
MGIC
|
988,462
|
7,984,013
|
Aaron Jagdfeld
|
Generac
|
1,050,000
|
7,084,966
|
Aaron Ravenscroft
|
The Manitowoc Co.
|
944,231
|
6,698,208
|
Paul Manning
|
Sensient Technologies
|
1,080,000
|
6,175,152
|
Eric Colson
|
Artisan Partners
|
500,000
|
6,006,868
|
Mark Skonieczny
|
Rev Group
|
669,290
|
5,894,245
|
Neil Brinker
|
Modine Manufacturing
|
882,750
|
4,824,132
|
Greg Marcus
|
Marcus Corp.
|
950,000
|
4,784,595
|
Andrew Harmening
|
Associated Bank
|
1,030,000
|
4,746,720
|
Kenneth Bockhorst
|
Badger Meter
|
750,000
|
4,544,288
|
Karim Donnez
|
LiveWire Group
|
323,077
|
3,573,368
|
Russell Shaller
|
Brady Corp.
|
774,808
|
3,242,497