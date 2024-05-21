Public Record: Southeast Wisconsin’s top paid public company CEOs

Most of the chief executive officers of public companies in southeastern Wisconsin saw their total compensation rise in 2023, according to a BizTimes Milwaukee analysis of securities filings. Of the 34 companies included in the review, 21 increased their total pay. The average total compensation among the group was up 5% to $7.1 million and

Name Company Base Salary ($) Total Compensation ($) Frank Bisignano Fiserv 1,400,000 27,943,757 Blake Moret Rockwell Automation 1,198,817 16,765,020 George Oliver Johnson Controls 1,500,000 15,882,646 Jonas Prising ManpowerGroup 1,300,000 12,712,353 Jochen Zeitz Harley-Davidson 1,948,000 11,953,280 Louis Pinkham Regal Rexnord 1,119,493 11,805,489 Nicholas Pinchuk Snap-On 1,142,473 10,574,757 Todd Adams Zurn Elkay 1,005,000 9,905,918 Paul Sternlieb Enerpac Tool Group 774,519 9,608,505 Scott Lauber WEC Energy Group 1,085,199 9,230,552 Thomas Kingsbury Kohl's Corp. 1,475,000 8,962,889 Kevin Wheeler A.O. Smith 1,076,500 8,756,656 Joel Quadracci Quad 1,087,371 8,510,486 Timothy Mattke MGIC 988,462 7,984,013 Aaron Jagdfeld Generac 1,050,000 7,084,966 Aaron Ravenscroft The Manitowoc Co. 944,231 6,698,208 Paul Manning Sensient Technologies 1,080,000 6,175,152 Eric Colson Artisan Partners 500,000 6,006,868 Mark Skonieczny Rev Group 669,290 5,894,245 Neil Brinker Modine Manufacturing 882,750 4,824,132 Greg Marcus Marcus Corp. 950,000 4,784,595 Andrew Harmening Associated Bank 1,030,000 4,746,720 Kenneth Bockhorst Badger Meter 750,000 4,544,288 Karim Donnez LiveWire Group 323,077 3,573,368 Russell Shaller Brady Corp. 774,808 3,242,497

Most of the chief executive officers of public companies in southeastern Wisconsin saw their total compensation rise in 2023, according to a BizTimes Milwaukee analysis of securities filings. Of the 34 companies included in the review, 21 increased their total pay. The average total compensation among the group was up 5% to $7.1 million and the median compensation climbed 9% to $6.1 million. Total compensation for the group was up 8% to $243 million. A total of seven CEOs topped $10 million in total pay, led by Fiserv’s Frank Bisignano at nearly $28 million. In many cases, compensation is primarily made up of stock options and other incentive-related pay. For two-thirds of the CEOs in the region, base salary was 20% or less of total compensation. Harley-Davidson’s Jochen Zeitz had the highest base salary at almost $1.95 million. In total, 15 local CEOs had base salaries topping $1 million.