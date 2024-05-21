Fresh Digs: M3 Insurance

Owner: Irgens Partners Architect: Eppstein Uhen Architects Contractor: C.G. Schmidt Completed: April 2024 [gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="590681,590680,590679"] Madison-based M3 Insurance recently settled into its new Milwaukee-area office in the Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa. The firm’s new office space, located near its previous location, gives the company slightly more space and upgraded amenities. The new open-concept space spans 20,000 square feet – up from around 17,000 – complete with natural lighting and local art from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. As a client-facing company, M3 has its office split between client space and workspace. The client-facing side includes conference rooms and a cafe; the workspace includes individual workstations with sit-stand desks and focus rooms to give employees a private option. Both spaces were designed to include state-of-the-art and user-friendly technology, according to Candice Roth, director of workplace experience. The new space also offers an expanded amenity area with an outdoor patio for breaks or entertainment, a room designated for mothers or working parents to support office inclusivity, and a golf simulator, a feature becoming increasingly common in workplaces. M3 has eight offices in total, with roughly 90 employees based out of its Wauwatosa office.