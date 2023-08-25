Associated Bank names new president for private wealth business

Associated Bank has named Jayne Hladio as an executive vice president and president of its private wealth business as of Oct. 2.
John Thayer, currently president of the private wealth business, will remain with the bank and stay in his roles as executive vice president, chief executive officer of Associated Trust Co., and chair of Associated Investment Services.
"We are delighted to welcome Jayne to our company. She brings a comprehensive background of strategic leadership, planning and executive management that will help drive our private wealth business, and an incredible, people-centered approach to her work. She's a great fit for our company and our culture," said Andrew Harmening, president and CEO of Associated Bank.
Hladio was most recently president of Midland Wealth Management and Midland Trust Co. for U.S. markets. She has also held leadership roles with U.S. Bank, Charter One (Citizens) Royal Bank of Scotland and Fifth Third Bank. She has an MBA and management consulting certification from Benedictine University and a bachelor of arts degree in finance from the University of Northern Iowa.
She will have footprint-wide responsibility for Associated's wealth management business including private banking, financial planning, asset management, generational wealth transfer, investment and fiduciary services and trust. She will also play an influential role in advancing the company's mass affluent and digital banking strategies.
Hladio will be based in Milwaukee.
"I am truly honored to lead the innovative growth ambitions of Associated Bank's private wealth business and such an impressive group of professionals. I look forward to working with the team as we evolve our value proposition and customer experience," she said.