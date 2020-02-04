Assisted living development planned for Milwaukee’s northwest side

Hubertus-based Top Leaf Development is planning a 100-bed assisted living development on Milwaukee’s far northwest side.

The project would involve constructing two 50-bed buildings on vacant land at 10401 W. Bradley Road, according to plans submitted to the city.

The development would be built out in four phases, beginning this summer with the construction of the first 25 units, said Shari Waggoner, owner of Top Leaf Development. The project is expected to cost $1.8 million per 25 beds, according to the plans.

The facility is also expected to create about 22 jobs per 25 beds. So, when completely built out the development will have 88 employees and 100 beds.

Cache’ James Better Living LLC, which operates an adult family home at 4911 W. Good Hope Road, would operate the facility.

Waggoner said the single-story buildings will be designed to fit the “residential feel” of the area.

“It will have a very homelike feel, and not as institutionalized (as) some older facilities,” she said. “It should be an exciting project and we’re excited to bring it to this community.”

While Top Leaf has developed assisted living facilities in other communities, this would be its first project in the city of Milwaukee, Waggoner said. Top Leaf is seeking to rezone the property to allow for the development.

Several assisted living and skilled nursing facilities in the area have struggled in recent years.

Bridges of Milwaukee Rehab and Care Center, a nursing home located a few miles southeast of the proposed development, notified the state in November it planned to close. That same week, Dycora Transitional Health-Colonial Manor, located at 1616 W. Bender Road in Glendale, said it would shut down operations by March.

Wellspring of Milwaukee, a former 185-bed rehabilitation and skilled nursing center at 9350 W. Fond Du Lac Ave, also closed last year.

An October 2019 BizTimes cover story explored the challenges facing the long-term care industry, including low government reimbursement rates, a severe workforce shortage and a swelling patient population.