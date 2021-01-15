ASQ drops interim label for CEO

Milwaukee-based ASQ (American Society for Quality) has named Ann Jordan as its chief executive officer, dropping the interim label from a role she held since January 2020.

“Ann’s leadership has been critical over the past year as ASQ navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our membership,” said Janet Raddatz, chair of ASQ for 2021. “Her substantial knowledge in business operations and dedication to delivering greater member value allowed the Society to overcome remarkable obstacles and look ahead to the advancement of the mission of quality.”

Jordan joined ASQ in 2017 as general counsel and worked with the organization’s board to develop strategic growth and business transformation initiatives.

“Much like the quality profession, ASQ is evolving our offerings and systems to reflect digital transformation and the expectations of current and next generation members and customers,” Jordan said. “This is an exciting time for the Society, and I am truly honored for the opportunity to collaborate with our members, subject matter experts, and world partners to promote excellence through quality.”