Ascension Wisconsin opens neighborhood hospital in Waukesha

Ascension Wisconsin will begin accepting patients at its new 33,000-square-foot Waukesha neighborhood hospital next week.

It’s the third of three new small-scale hospitals opened by the Glendale-based health care system in recent months. Ascension opened a neighborhood hospital in Menomonee Falls in early September, followed by another in Greenfield a week later.

The new Waukesha facility, at 2325 Fox Run Blvd., Suite 100, will offer emergency, inpatient and outpatient care, lab and medical imaging services. The second floor houses an Ascension Medical Group clinic that includes primary care, women’s health, cardiology, behavioral health and other specialty services.

The site opens to patients on Oct. 13.

“Our goal at Ascension Wisconsin is to provide an exceptional experience to individuals and families in southeast Wisconsin at an affordable cost close to home” said Blake Estes, vice president of ambulatory development for Ascension Wisconsin. “The Ascension Wisconsin Hospital – Waukesha site is easily accessible and provides patients and families access to more comprehensive services in one convenient location. We look forward to serving the Waukesha community.”

The neighborhood hospital concept has emerged as a growing trend as health systems look to offer more cost-effective and streamlined care. Each of the three Ascension neighborhood hospitals are designed similarly.

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network has also recently opened small-scale hospitals in Waukesha County, including sites in Pewaukee and New Berlin.