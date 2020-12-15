Froedtert & MCW open small-scale hospitals in Pewaukee, New Berlin

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network recently opened two small-scale hospitals in Waukesha County.

The community hospitals, located in Pewaukee and New Berlin, are each about 18,000 square feet and include seven-bed emergency departments and eight inpatient beds.

The new Froedtert Community Hospital – New Berlin is located at 4805 S. Moorland Road, adjacent to Froedtert & MCW Moorland Reserve Health Center. Froedtert & MCW said the new facility will compliment many of the health center’s services, such as urgent care, cardiology, orthopedics and sports medicine.

Froedtert Community Hospital – Pewaukee is located at 209 Pewaukee Road. It’s the health network’s first facility in that community.

The hospitals are designed to treat medical emergencies that require attention beyond an urgent care clinic’s capability. They also have laboratory, pharmacy and imaging services.

“We see our community hospitals in New Berlin and Pewaukee as a way to keep safe, high-quality care close to home in a convenient setting that is easy to navigate,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health. “This hospital model aligns with our continued investment and commitment to provide access to academic medicine to the communities we serve and deliver the right care in the right place at the right time.”

The hospitals each plan to employ about 40 full- and part-time staff and expect to see dozens of patients a day.

“Hospital capacity continues to be a very real issue, both at Froedtert Hospital and across our health system,” Jacobson said. “The community hospital’s smaller size simplifies access for patients while providing the same level of care and reducing the need for patients to travel and therefore enabling us to care for more patients at our other hospitals.”