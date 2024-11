Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

The Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s-Grafton clinic building was sold recently for $5.7 million, according to state records. The 14,459-square-foot building is located on a 2.5-acre site at 2061 Cheyenne Court in Grafton. It was built in 2010, and is fully occupied by Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s. The building was sold by Milwaukee-based real estate development

Theclinic building was sold recently for $5.7 million, according to state records. The 14,459-square-foot building is located on a 2.5-acre site at 2061 Cheyenne Court in Grafton. It was built in 2010, and is fully occupied by Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s. The building was sold by Milwaukee-based real estate development firmto an affiliate of Nashville, Tennessee-based. Weas development was represented byandof