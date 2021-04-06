Artist selected to create large-scale mural at Schlitz Park

Milwaukee Downtown BID #21, the Downtown Placemaking Task Force and Schlitz Park selected artist Greg Gossel to create a mural on the south-facing facade of the former Schlitz Brewery powerhouse building.

The 10,000-square-foot mural is the group’s largest mural commissioning to date and will measure 80 feet high by 120 feet wide.

This will be Gossel’s third Milwaukee mural with previous installations outside Fiserv Forum and in the Deer District.

“Born and raised in Wisconsin, the opportunity to play a role in the revitalization of Schlitz Park is a dream project for me,” Gossel said. “As my largest mural, I can’t imagine a better wall for this one-of-a-kind project. My goal is to create a visually exciting and vibrant mural that celebrates Schlitz Park and the city of Milwaukee — past, present, and future.”