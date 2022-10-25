Around Town: CG Schmidt celebrates its centennial

Milwaukee-based construction firm C.G. Schmidt Inc. held a “Centennial Celebration” on Saturday, Oct. 22, to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary. The company was founded in 1920, but its centennial celebration was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
