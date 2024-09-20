Subscribe
Health Care

Ark Staffing & CRNA Together

2024 Future 50 Winner

By BizTimes Staff
Ark Staffing & CRNA Together president and founder Patrick Moore.
Muskego | Founded: 2021
Industry: Health care staffing
Employees: 16 | 2024 projected sales: $85 million

Ark Staffing & CRNA Together recruits CRNAs (certified registered nurse anesthetists), physicians, hospital medicine and emergency medicine department staff for health care systems across the country.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Patrick Moore, president and founder: “Our Bridge Staffing programs have helped our clients with the complete changeover of clinical staffs as private groups all over the country are terminating their staff contracts with hospitals, and they need immediate and ongoing clinical staffs to deliver high-quality health care. Many of these programs need anywhere from five to 40 clinicians to staff those departments and we have delivered on nearly a dozen of these programs the past three years.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Probably a combination of managing and developing our sales and back-office infrastructure. We have a highly experienced team, and we have delivered on providing hundreds of high-quality clinicians to our clients, but as this team grows it’s my job as a leader to make sure the new staff embody our mission and culture of both companies.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Fortunately for us, the pandemic opened up more and more clinicians that will do temp work or locum tenens work. The pandemic really helped as many clinicians that would not do travel work are now comfortable doing it.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“We need to create a new industry or technology that helps redefine Milwaukee and the region and will help produce thousands of jobs and opportunities for people in southeastern Wisconsin.”

