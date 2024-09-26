Arandell acquires Minnesota printing facility

Menomonee Falls-based Arandell Corp.
has acquired the business and assets of a printing facility in Maple Grove, Minnesota from Brainerd, Minnesota-based CJK Group
.
Arandell is one of the nation's leading providers of catalog and brochure printing, mailing and logistics.
The Maple Grove facility was acquired by CJK Group as part of its acquisition of Kodi Collective
from LSC Communications
in February.
The facility has more than 200 employees. Its operations include a large double-web press platform that can run lightweight paperstocks and a bindery that offers capacity for both flat and letter marketing mail.
"We are tremendously excited to welcome the Maple Grove team to Arandell,” said Sandy Ford
, president and CEO of Arandell. “Maple Grove has a great reputation for quality and reliability, and their capabilities are a perfect complement to our Menomonee Falls facility, allowing us to grow across both locations. Arandell is committed to being the leading provider of print mail solutions in the marketplace, and this acquisition represents a milestone for our organization in that mission."
Arandell is a portfolio company of private equity firm Saothair Capital Partners. Legal counsel to Saothair and Arandell was provided by Jenner & Block.