Apartments for single moms planned on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

A 10-unit apartment building for single mothers and their children is being proposed on Milwaukee’s far northwest side.

According to plans filed with the city, the 24,222-square-foot building would be built at 7635 and 7371 N. 107th St. The site consists of vacant land and a single-family home at the northwest corner of West Park Place and North 107th Street.

The three-story building will have 10 two-bedroom units, common areas, office space and an outdoor playground. It will also provide services such as life-skills training, educational opportunities, vocational instruction and personal counseling.

Floor plans show individual rooms for an education lab, exercise area, community area, child care, laundry and both an open office space and private offices.

Twelve people plus a small corps of volunteers would work at the facility.

It represents a $3.7 million investment in the property, according to application documents.

Richfield-based Christian Life Resources is proposing the project and would be operated by affiliate organization New Beginnings.

Christian Life Resources founded and supports New Beginnings. New Beginnings provides a home and support for single mothers to start a new life. The apartment building would be a New Beginnings property, according to project documents.

The project team recently applied for building permits with the city. It has also submitted a request with the Board of Zoning Appeals to use the site as a social service facility.

“We primarily serve the generationally impoverished and poor community,” application records state. “The goal is to provide the training, resources, and most importantly, the ‘time’ to get life recalibrated to have an opportunity to break the cycle of dependency and to learn skills to become a self-sufficient member of society.”

Christian Life Resources did not immediately respond to a request for comment.