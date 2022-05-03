Chicago developer buys vacant downtown Milwaukee site for apartment project

A new apartment complex is being planned for a site in the Park East corridor in downtown Milwaukee’s East Town neighborhood, near Milwaukee School of Engineering.

State records show a 1.3-acre parcel of land located at 1333 N. Milwaukee St. was sold for $5 million to LG Group, the Chicago-based developer for the project.

According to LG Group’s website, the 264,732-square-foot development will feature 197 units and 7,670 square feet of retail space. A pool, multiple amenity spaces and a fitness center are also planned as part of the development.

Milwaukee-based Korb & Associates is serving as the architect for the project.