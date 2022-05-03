Chicago developer buys vacant downtown Milwaukee site for apartment project

By
Ashley Smart
-
The vacant parcel at 1333 N. Milwaukee St.

A new apartment complex is being planned for a site in the Park East corridor in downtown Milwaukee’s East Town neighborhood, near Milwaukee School of Engineering.

State records show a 1.3-acre parcel of land located at 1333 N. Milwaukee St. was sold for $5 million to LG Group, the Chicago-based developer for the project.

According to LG Group’s website, the 264,732-square-foot development will feature 197 units and 7,670 square feet of retail space. A pool, multiple amenity spaces and a fitness center are also planned as part of the development.

Milwaukee-based Korb & Associates is serving as the architect for the project.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

