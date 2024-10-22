Apartment building planned near Downer Avenue in Milwaukee

A local developer is planning an apartment building on a vacant lot on the East Side of Milwaukee.

Thomas Schafer of Bayside Development intends to purchase the half-acre property at 2560 N. Stowell Ave. and build a new apartment building, according to a rezoning application filed with the City of Milwaukee.

Schafer has not submitted any further plans for the project, according to a city spokesperson, and did not respond to BizTimes’ requests for comment.

- Advertisement -

The property is currently owned by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Van Buren Management, just west of Downer Lakeview Commons, which operates Downer Lakeview Commons, a medical office building at 2524 E. Webster Place, just east of the Stowell Avenue site.

Schafer’s current developments include plans for a new Bank of America branch with 16 apartments in Whitefish Bay. Schafer also recently purchased a commercial condo at 2597 N. Downer Ave., where a new Pizza Man location is planned, and a former UW-Milwaukee residence hall.

In 2006, Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises proposed an 11-story, 90-unit condo building at the 2560 N. Stowell Ave. site, but those plans never moved forward.