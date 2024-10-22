Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Apartment building planned near Downer Avenue in Milwaukee

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
2560 N. Stowell Ave. Image from Google Maps
Learn more about:
Bayside DevelopmentVan Buren ManagementThomas Schafer
Last updated

A local developer is planning an apartment building on a vacant lot on the East Side of Milwaukee.

Thomas Schafer of Bayside Development intends to purchase the half-acre property at 2560 N. Stowell Ave. and build a new apartment building, according to a rezoning application filed with the City of Milwaukee.

Schafer has not submitted any further plans for the project, according to a city spokesperson, and did not respond to BizTimes’ requests for comment.

- Advertisement -

The property is currently owned by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Van Buren Management, just west of Downer Lakeview Commons, which operates Downer Lakeview Commons, a medical office building at 2524 E. Webster Place, just east of the Stowell Avenue site.

Schafer’s current developments include plans for a new Bank of America branch with 16 apartments in Whitefish Bay. Schafer also  recently purchased a commercial condo at 2597 N. Downer Ave., where a new Pizza Man location is planned, and a former UW-Milwaukee residence hall.

In 2006, Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises proposed an 11-story, 90-unit condo building at the 2560 N. Stowell Ave. site, but those plans never moved forward.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee