Another Kwik Trip store planned in Kenosha

[caption id="attachment_598276" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Image from Berkshire Hathaway Epic Real Estate[/caption]
Kwik Trip
plans to build a convenience store and gas station at the site of the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge
in Kenosha.
Located at 2801 30th Ave. on the city's north side, Fireside Restaurant & Lounge is a family-owned business that has been in operation for more than 50 years. Last year the business announced that it planned to sell its 13,000-square-foot building, but would remain in operation into this year. In April, the business announced on Facebook that it will remain in operation "at the very least till the end of September."
[caption id="attachment_598284" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Aerial photo of the site at 2801 30th Ave. in Kenosha from Berkshire Hathaway Epic Real Estate.[/caption]
The 3.6-acre property has been listed for sale by Berkshire Hathaway Epic Real Estate
.
La Crosse-based Kwik Trip, founded in 1965, now has 878 locations, including 8 in Kenosha and 4 in neighboring Pleasant Prairie.
The company plans to tear down the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge building to make way for a 9,100-square-foot convenience store, gas station and car wash building.
[caption id="attachment_598275" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Rendering of the Kwik Trip store planned at 2801 30th Ave. in Kensoha.[/caption]