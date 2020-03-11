Another fitness studio coming to Milwaukee’s Third Ward

Washington D.C.-based fitness concept Solidcore plans to open a studio in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The company recently leased a 2,540-square-foot retail space inside the Dye House, located at 320 E. Buffalo St., according to Milwaukee-based real estate firm Founders 3.

Solidcore’s website says a Milwaukee studio is “coming summer 2020,” but does not list an exact location. Company representatives could not be immediately reached for comment

Founders 3 brokers Ned Purtell, John Davis and Hakan Hare represented the building’s owner, Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate LLC, in the deal.

The Third Ward studio will be Solidcore’s first Milwaukee location and second location in Wisconsin, along with its Madison studio.

Solidcore offers 50-minute small-size classes led by certified coaches. It likens its full-body workout to intensified pilates, using resistance machines and hundreds of moves like planks, lunges and squats.

Since its 2013 founding, Solidcore has expanded to 72 locations in 21 states, with an additional six locations opening later this year.

The Third Ward has attracted an increasing amount of fitness studios over the past years. Orange Theory and Club Pilates recently opened next door to each other on North Milwaukee Street. Other studios include SPIRE Fitness, Barre Code, Vita Physical Therapy & Fitness and Push Power.