Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Retail

Anodyne Coffee offers single-serve coffee pods

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Anodyne's single-serve coffee pods. Submitted photo
Learn more about:
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.iFillSystemsOutpost Natural FoodsSendik’sMason DeWitt
Last updated

Milwaukee-based Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. is now offering single-serve coffee pods in two blends for single-serve brewing machines. Anodyne’s The Atomic Blend and Milwaukee Rockstar Blend will be sold in various grocery stores in Wisconsin including Outpost Natural Foods and Sendik’s Food Markets, on Anodyne’s website and at its local cafes.

The pods are manufactured by iFillSystems, a single-serve coffee pod manufacturer based in Washington.

“At the end of the day, we want people to have a great cup of coffee—whether they’re in one of our cafés or brewing at home,” said Mason DeWitt, director of sales for Anodyne. “By introducing these pods, we’re making it easier for folks to enjoy the local specialty coffee they love, but with the convenience of single-serve. It’s specialty coffee that’s trouble-free, sustainable and true to Milwaukee.”

- Advertisement -

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. has four locations in southeastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, the city’s Walker’s Point Neighborhood, the Milwaukee Public Market in the Third Ward and in Wauwatosa.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee