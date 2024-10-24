Anodyne Coffee offers single-serve coffee pods

Milwaukee-based Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. is now offering single-serve coffee pods in two blends for single-serve brewing machines. Anodyne’s The Atomic Blend and Milwaukee Rockstar Blend will be sold in various grocery stores in Wisconsin including Outpost Natural Foods and Sendik’s Food Markets, on Anodyne’s website and at its local cafes.

The pods are manufactured by iFillSystems, a single-serve coffee pod manufacturer based in Washington.

“At the end of the day, we want people to have a great cup of coffee—whether they’re in one of our cafés or brewing at home,” said Mason DeWitt, director of sales for Anodyne. “By introducing these pods, we’re making it easier for folks to enjoy the local specialty coffee they love, but with the convenience of single-serve. It’s specialty coffee that’s trouble-free, sustainable and true to Milwaukee.”

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. has four locations in southeastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, the city’s Walker’s Point Neighborhood, the Milwaukee Public Market in the Third Ward and in Wauwatosa.